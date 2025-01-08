Court orders interim forfeiture of N228.4m traced to ex-Abia gov

A Federal High Court in Abuja has made an order of interim freezing and forfeiture of the sum of over N228.4 million linked to former Governor Theodore Orji of Abia to Federal Government on allegations of money laundering.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on an ex-parte motion moved by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer, Fadila Yusuf, also directed the EFCC to make publication of the order on its website and Daily Trust Newspaper.

According to Justice Nwite’s order, interested parties should show cause within 14 days of the publication of the order.

The judge adjourned the matter until Feb. 3 for report of compliance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Orji also served as two-term senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District before his retirement from active politics.

The anti-graft agency had, in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/03/V/2025, brought the suit pursuant to Section 44(2)b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The motion dated Dec. 30, 2024 and filed Jan. 2 by Yusuf, was also brought under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The lawyer sought an order granting an interim freezing and forfeiture of the sum of N228, 497, 773. 12 domiciled with Keystone Bank set out in the schedule attached to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

She also sought “an order authorising the commission to make publication of interim freezing/forfeiture order made by this honourable court on the EFCC website and Daily Trust Newspaper and the interested parties to show cause within 14 days of the publication of the order.”

The lawyer, in her five-ground argument, said the money described in the schedule was subject matter of investigation by the EFCC and found in the possession of Effdee Nigeria Ltd.

She said it was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

“Effdee Nigeria Ltd is alleged to have conspired with others to defraud Abia State Government to wit: conspiracy, abuse of office, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering and diversion of public funds.

“Effdee Nigeria Ltd, in whose possession the monies were found, is reasonably suspected to have conspired with Senator Theodore Ahamefule Orji, the former Governor of Abia State, some officials in the former governor’s administration and his family members,” she said.

Yusuf said they were being investigated by EFCC for the allegations following intelligence report received by the commission against Orji.

According to her, there is need to preserve the monies pending investigation and/or prosecution.

Tahir Ahmed, a litigation officer with EFCC, said sometimes between 2016 and 2017, the commission received an intelligence report against Sen. Orji, some officials in his administration and his family members.

He averred that Effdee Nigeria Limited, a sewage and waste disposal entity, was used by the former governor, some officials in his administration and his family members for the diversion and laundering of Abia Government funds while Orji was in office.

“The company was used to siphon funds and divert monies with the ald of some officials of Keystone Bank,

“The Intelligence report was assigned to the Economic Governance Section of the commission for investigation,” he said.

He said the team commenced Investigation into the case which led to the arrest of Austin Akuma, the Divisional Head of Keystone Bank Pic in Umuahia who was discovered to be the middleman between the contractor (Effdee Nigeria Limited) and Erondu Uchenna Erondu, Special Adviser, General Duties to the forer governor.

He alleged that the banker, in a statement made upon words of caution at the EFCC office, stated that it was agreed between himself (Akuma) and Erondu that the contractor’s company, Effdee Nigeria Limited, would be used to received funds from Abia State Government accounts.

“Thereafter the contractor would distribute these monies to several accounts of specific customers of the bank to be provided by the banker after which these various customers would withdraw cash and return same to the banker who in turn takes the cash to the Special Adviser in the Government House,” he alleged, attaching the statements made as Exhibit EFCC 1.

According to him, letters of investigation activities were also written to Keystone Bank and analysis of the statement of the above account of Effdee Nigeria Limited revealed substantial inflow from various agencies in Abia State Government leaving a balance of N228, 497, 773.12.

Ahmed, however, said that investigation was still ongoing in relation to the allegations received against the suspects.

He said there was need to preserve the res to prevent the dissipation of the above mentioned monies pending the conclusion of investigation and conclusion of the multifarious criminal complaints and ongoing investigations pertaining to the suspects.

After Yusuf moved the motion, Justice Nwite, who said the application was meritorious, granted the prayers. (NAN)