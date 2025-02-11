Court orders forfeiture of bank’s N6.3bn shares to FG

However, Kuru, the first defendant in the case, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The company was arraigned alongside a former Managing Director of AMCON, Ahmed Kuru, after entering a plea bargain agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Hakeem Oshodi on Tuesday gave the order after Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited, represented by its Chairman, Umaru Hamidu Modibbo, pleaded guilty to the fraudulent conversion of N20 billion belonging to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) funds.

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, has ordered the forfeiture of 6.3 billion units of ordinary shares of Keystone Bank Limited, valued at N1.00 each, to the Federal Government.

The EFCC filed a six-count amended charge claiming that the AMCON funds were diverted through Heritage Bank for the benefit of Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited to facilitate the acquisition of Keystone Bank.

The anti-graft agency also accused the defendants, along with Ifie Sekibo, a former Managing Director of the defunct Heritage Bank of dishonestly converting a total of N20 billion of AMCON’s property through Heritage Bank for Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited.

Additionally, they were accused of transferring another N20 billion, derived from theft, with the intent to conceal its source, in violation of Section 332(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011, which is punishable under Section 332(3) of the same law.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, the EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), informed the judge that the Commission and Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited had agreed to resolve the matter amicably and in accordance with legal principles, justice, and public policy.

Oyedepo stated that the terms of the plea bargain agreement included Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited pleading guilty to all six court charges and being wound up by the court.

He further noted that the court would order the forfeiture of all rights, titles, and interests in 6,250,000,000 units of Keystone Bank Limited’s ordinary shares to the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the EFCC.

Additionally, the court would order the forfeiture of one unit of ordinary shares allocated to Alhaji Umaru Hamidu Modibbo, the company’s current chairman.

Oyedepo disclosed that “the complainant agrees not to pursue criminal charges now or in the future against Alhaji Umaru Hamidu Modibbo.”

Both the convict and its legal representative, David Idemu, confirmed that the plea bargain agreement was entered into voluntarily and without coercion.

Similarly, Kuru’s lawyer, Olasupo Shasore, did not oppose the agreement.

In light of these developments, Justice Oshodi convicted Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and adopted the terms of the plea bargain agreement.

During the proceedings, the judge also granted Kuru bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties, who must swear to an affidavit of means before the court. The sureties must also provide evidence of tax payment for the last three years.

The court ordered the EFCC to notify the Nigerian Immigration Service regarding the seizure of Kuru’s passport by the court registrar.

Before adjourning the case to March 7 for the commencement of the trial, the court temporarily released Kuru to his lawyer until his bail conditions were perfected.