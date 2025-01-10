Court orders detention of suspects who planned launch of Boko Haram cell in Osun

A Federal High Court in Abuja has given the Department of State Service (DSS) the go-ahead to detain 10 suspected terrorists, who had planned to launch a Boko Haram/ISWAP cell in Osun, for 60 days pending conclusion of investigation.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on the ex-parte motion moved by DSS lawyer, Y.I. Umar, held that the application was meritorious and accordingly granted.

“An order is hereby made enabling the State Security Service (aka DSS)/applicant to detain the respondents for sixty (60) days pending the conclusion of investigation,” he ruled.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until March 3 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DSS had, in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC)ABJ/CS/1942/V/2024, listed Adamu Abubakar (aka Abu Aisha), Babagana Bashuli, Muhammed Adam, Mustapha Abacha Katuru Muhammed as 1st to 5th respondents.

The security agency also listed Babakura Mallam Abacha, Muhammed Ciroma, Ali Gambo,

Muhammed Umoru and and Muhammed Bundi as 6th to 10 respondents respectively.

The DSS, in the motion dated Dec. 18, 2024, but filed Dec. 20, 2024, sought one prayer.

The DSS, in the affidavit deposed to by Yamuje Benye, a personnel of the agency attached to the Legal Service Department at the national headquarters, averred that the suspects were arrested in llesa East LGA in Osun.

It said they were arrested on Dec. 16, 2024, upon reasonable suspicious of their involvement in terrorism.

The security.outfit said preliminary investigation revealed that the respondents were members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

“Intelligence at the disposal of the applicant revealed that the respondents were planning to launch a Boko Haram /ISWAP cell in Osun State; that the respondents were arrested while undergoing training on how to manufacture and detonate improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” it said.

The agency alleged that the suspects were members of the late Abubakar Shekau terrorist group, who escaped from Sambisa Forest to Osun because of the series of onslaught being carryout by the Nigerian Army against them.

It said the respondents are aiding the applicant to unravel other members of the terrorist group who are stil at large.

According to the DSS, releasing the respondents at this stage of the preliminary investigation will be detrimental to the applicant’s efforts to arrest other members of the terrorist group.

It said the activities of the respondents constitute potent threat to national security and corporate existence of Nigeria.

“It is in the interest of justice and national security to grant this application,” it prayed.

In a related development, Justice Nwite equally granted an order enabling the DSS to detain Ayomide Akintunde and Nurudeen Adesiyan for a period of 60 days pending the conclusion of investigation.

The judge made the order after Umar, who also appeared for DSS, moved the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1933/V/2024 to the effect.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until March 3 for mention.

The DSS, in the affidavit deposed to by Mercy Ebo, averred that the suspects were arrested on Dec. 19, 2024, by the Service Tactical Team at Ajape Lane 3, Modakeke, Ife East LGA of Osun.

The agency said they were, thereafter, transferred to its headquarters over intelligence report from a foreign Intelligence Service, linking them with Moroccan Terrorist.

“Preliminary investigation and intelligence report revealed that a Moroccan Terrorist currently in custody of the Spanish National Police Service, communicated with Ayomide AKINTUNDE (F) and Nurudeen ADESIYAN on GSM numbers: 08168359934 and 08168542908, respectively.

“That the Moroccan terrorist is being investigated for making jihadist publications and for acquisition of firearms with the intent of conducting terrorist attacks against identified targets in Nigeria,” it said.

It said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects admitted ownership of the identified GSM numbers which they had been using for more than ten (10) months.

According to the agency, the release of the respondents at this time would jeopardise the investigation, as investigation has assumed a wider dimension.

The DSS said there was need for a thorough Investigation of the suspects to ensure that they do not pose any security threat to Nigeria or the world at large.

It said the suspects are helping with vital Information that would lead to the arrest of other members of the gang who are at large, hence the need to grant the application.(NAN)