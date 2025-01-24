Court orders arrest of bizman for jumping bail

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Thursday revoked the bail granted to a 40-year-old businessman, Elisha Jatau, for failure to appear in court after several adjournments.

Revoking the bail, the Magistrate, Emmanuel Ibrahim, ordered the arrest of the defendant, adding that he should be remanded in prison.

The Magistrate also ordered that the surety to the defendant appears before the court within 24 hours, or forfeit his bail bond.

He was said to be facing fraud charges at the court.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that since the defendant was admitted to bail sometime in March 2024, he only appeared in court once.

He urged the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the defendant and his bail should be revoked. (NAN)