Court Orders all Lagos lawmakers to be joined in Obasa’s suit

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly be joined as parties in the suit filed by the ousted speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro has also adjourned till March 7 to hear all pending applications in the matter.

Earlier, 35 lawmakers backing Mojisola Meranda as the speaker had arrived the Court for the hearing of a matter brought by Obasa.

Obasa had filed a suit to challenge his removal by at least 36 of his colleagues on January 13.

In the application dated February 12, 2025, and filed by his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), the plaintiff claimed that he was removed from his position on January 13, 2025, by 36 lawmakers while he was out of the country.

The lawsuit, filed on February 14, named the Assembly and Meranda as defendants.

At today’s proceeding, members of the assembly loyal to Meranda, have filed application seeking to be joined as defendants in the suit.

Lawyers to Meranda include lead counsel, Prof. Tayo Oyetibo (SAN).

Others counsels to the lawmakers are: Mr. Olu Daramola (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana (SAN); Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN); Mrs. Abimbola Akeredolu (SAN); Dr. Dada Awosika (SAN); Prof. Dayo Amokaye (SAN); Mr. Mofe Oyetibo (SAN); Mr. Olumide Oyewole and Mr. Wunmi Okeremi.