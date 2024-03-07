✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Court of Appeal upholds Abure as LP chairman

  The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), overturning a previous ruling by…

Julius Abure

 

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), overturning a previous ruling by the FCT High Court.

The appellate court’s decision also included a N1 million fine against Lamidi Apapa, a factional chairman of the party.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, the Court of Appeal held that the FCT High Court erred in assuming jurisdiction over the matter, which it deemed an internal affair of the party.

This ruling sets aside the FCT High Court’s decision last year, which had restrained Abure and two others from acting as national officers of the party.

