Court of Appeal upholds Abure as LP chairman

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), overturning a previous ruling by the FCT High Court.

The appellate court’s decision also included a N1 million fine against Lamidi Apapa, a factional chairman of the party.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, the Court of Appeal held that the FCT High Court erred in assuming jurisdiction over the matter, which it deemed an internal affair of the party.

This ruling sets aside the FCT High Court’s decision last year, which had restrained Abure and two others from acting as national officers of the party.