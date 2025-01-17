Court of Appeal affirms Abure as Labour Party National chairman

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reaffirmed Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP) as its earlier order subsists.

In a verdict on Friday, Justice Hamma Barka held that the November 13, 2024 judgment, which upheld Abure as the authentic national chairman of the LP, was still subsisting.

The judge made the order while delivering judgments on two appeals, marked: CA/ABJ/CV/1271/2024 filed by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman and one other, and CA/ABJ/1232/2024 filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission – INEC and one other, with LP and others as respondents.

The appeals were against the October 8, 2024 judgment delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja ordering INEC to among others, recognise and deal with the Abure-led leadership of the LP.

Justice Barka, in the first judgment, which was on the appeal by Senator Usman and another, held among others, that Justice Nwite was wrong to have assumed jurisdiction over the case which related to issues about the leadership of the LP.