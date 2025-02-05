Court jails Professor 3 years for falsifying election results

The High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sentenced Prof. Ignatius Uduk to three years in prison for electoral fraud.

The professor was arraigned on three-count charges of abandonment of duties and generation of false scores on form EC BE (II) on 10th March 2019 at INEC office in Afaha Ikot Ebak during the State House of Assembly election; announcement and publication of false election result; and lying on oath at the inception of the Election Petition tribunal.

In his judgment on Wednesday in Uyo High Court 5, Justice Bassey Nkanang acquitted Uduk of Count 1, convicted and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment each on Count 2 and 3 to be served concurrently.

SPONSOR AD

Uduk, who was the Collation/Returning Officer for Essien Udim State consituency in the 2019 general elections, was first arraigned in court by INEC on December 9, 2020.

Uduk is a Professor of Human Kinetics, University of Uyo.