Court jails Professor 3 years for falsifying election results

The High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sentenced Prof. Ignatius Uduk to three years in prison for electoral fraud.
The professor was arraigned on three-count charges of abandonment of duties and generation of false scores on form EC BE (II) on 10th March 2019 at INEC office in Afaha Ikot Ebak during the State House of Assembly election; announcement and publication of false election result; and lying on oath at the inception of the Election Petition tribunal.
In his judgment on Wednesday in Uyo High Court 5, Justice Bassey Nkanang acquitted Uduk of Count 1, convicted and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment each on Count 2 and 3 to be served concurrently.
- ‘A Drowning Man Seeking To Take Ribadu Down’, Reno Omokri hits El-Rufai
- Tinubu moves To sack INEC RECs
Uduk, who was the Collation/Returning Officer for Essien Udim State consituency in the 2019 general elections, was first arraigned in court by INEC on December 9, 2020.
Uduk is a Professor of Human Kinetics, University of Uyo.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.