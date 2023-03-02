Court jails pastor 21 years for raping step daughter

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Okoita, Ibiono, Ibom LGA, has sentenced one Prophet Anwana Peter Essien to 21 years in prison for…

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Okoita, Ibiono, Ibom LGA, has sentenced one Prophet Anwana Peter Essien to 21 years in prison for raping his 10-year-old step daughter.

The prosecutor said the prophet, 37, raped his JSS 1 step daughter on August 9, 2019, when the victim and her younger sister visited him in Uyo during holiday.

The convict, an indigene of Afaha Ise in Ibiono Ibom, had confessed during his evidence, that a demon ‘pushed’ him in the midnight to forcefully undress the victim and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Essien said, “I know the victim of this case. She is my wife’s daughter. In the month of August, 2019, she came to my house at Itiam Street, Uyo. I gave her food and she ate it, then after eating, I told her to remove her clothes but she refused.

“I forced her to remove her clothes and had carnal knowledge of her. When I was having sex with her, I did not use any condom.”

In his judgement, Presiding Judge, Justice Okon Okon held that the confession was, “direct, positive and unequivocal that the randy stepfather had sexual intercourse with his step daughter.’’

Justice Okon found Anwana Essien guilty as charged and accordingly convicted him, adding that the 21 years imprisonment is with effect from when he was taken into custody at the Custodial Centre in Uyo.