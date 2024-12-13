Court grants Yahaya Bello N500m bail, adjourns hearing to Feb

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in the sum of N500 million following his money laundering charges.

Justice Emeka Nwite on Friday granted the bail after listening to the arguments of lawyers in the matter.

The judge ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum who must have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge further directed that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and deposti the title deeds of priority to be verified by the court registrar.

He ordered Bello to submit his international passport while he would remain at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kuje, pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

Bello was earlier arraigned at the court on 19-count charge of money laundering valued at N82 billion.