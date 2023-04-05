Court grants ‘relationship expert’ Blessing CEO N10m bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted bail to popular Instagram ‘relationship expert’ Blessing Okoro for alleged cyber-bullying. The Instagram influencer, according to…

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted bail to popular Instagram ‘relationship expert’ Blessing Okoro for alleged cyber-bullying.

The Instagram influencer, according to the Lagos State PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, was arrested by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

Rotshang Dimka, the prosecution counsel, had told the court that Blessing used her Instagram page to “bully, threaten and harass” Folashade Samuels, sister to the late Bimbo Ogbonna, wife to IVD.”

Moreso, Dimka said Blessing deployed her Instagram handle “to injure the reputation of Folashade Samuels and the late Bimbo Ogbonna, by exposing them to hatred, contempt, and ridicule,” via the internet.

When the charges were read to Blessing CEO, she pleaded not guilty.

However, Blessing CEO has been granted bail. On Tuesday, Blessing Okoro’s lawyer filed a bail application before Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court in Lagos on her behalf, SaharaReporters states.

The publication added that the police did not oppose the bail application. Regarding bail conditions, the police urged the court to use its discretion.

The judge granted Blessing CEO bail in the absence of opposition. She was admitted to N10 million bail each with two sureties in like sum.