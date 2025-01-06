Court grants N10m bail to woman who allegedly threatened Seyi Tinubu, IGP

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, admitted Olamide Thomas, who allegedly threatened Seyi Tinubu and the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, with death threat on social media, to a N10 million with one surety in like sum.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on Thomas’ bail application, said there was no concrete evidence placed before the court by the prosecution that the defendant would jump bail.

“I have carefully examined the affidavit evidence of both the defendant and the complainant,” he said.

Justice Nwite held that where the accused person would not jump bail or interfere with the trial, it is in the interest of justice for the court to grant the bail request.

The judge, who ordered the surety to depose to affidavit of means, also directed the surety to present three years tax clearance certificate.

He said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice Nwite equally ordered the defendant and the surety to deposit two recent passport photographs with the registrar of the court and the address of the surety should be verified.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter until Feb. 18 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nwite had, on Dec. 31, adjourned the matter for ruling after T.J. Aondo, who appeared for Thomas, and lawyer to the prosecution, Victor Okoye, made their submissions for and against the bail application.

NAN reports that Thomas was, on Dec. 20, arraigned and remanded at Suleja Correctional Centre after she pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against her by the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police.

Thomas was arrested on allegations bordering on harassing and threatening Seyi Tinubu; the I-G, Kayode Egbetokun and the Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a viral social media post.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/636/2024 dated and filed on Dec 18 by the police team of lawyers led by A.A. Egwu, Olamide was sued as sole defendant.

NAN reports that in count one, Olamide was alleged to have, sometime in 2024, knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication in the form of video recording through computer system or network on her social media platforms wherein she made remarks in Yoruba Language.

In the video, she was alleged to have stated “that Mr Seyi Tinubu would die this year, and misfortune and calamity had befallen the Tinubu family, with intent to bully, threaten, harass the person of Mr Seyi Tinubu.”

The communication was said to have placed Seyi in fear of death, violence or bodily harm.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

In count two, the defendant was alleged to have intentionally transmitted communication in the form of video recording wherein she made remarks in Yoruba Language to bully, threaten, harass the person of Mr Egbetokun.

The communication was said to have placed Egbetokun in fear of death, violence or bodily harm.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

In count three, Olamide was accused of intentionally transmitting or causing the transmission of communication in the form of video recording wherein she made remarks in Yoruba Language, stating that the children of Adejobi would all die before his eyes.

She was quoted to have also said that “he (Adejobi) will bury all his children in a single day, with Intent to bully, threaten, harass the person of Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi.”

The communication was said to have placed Adejobi in fear of death of his loved ones.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 24 (2) (a) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

When the matter was called on Monday, Thomas, who was in court, was represented by a lawyer, Seprebofa Oyeghe.(NAN)