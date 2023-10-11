Court grants man accused of organ harvesting bail

A Jos Magistrate Court sitting at Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), on Tuesday, granted the alleged kidney harvester, Noah Kekere, and his accomplices bail.
Kekere alongside two others was arrested for allegedly removing the kidneys of two persons at Murna Clinic and Maternity, located at Yanshanu community area of Jos North LGA of the state.
When the matter came up Tuesday, Chief Magistrate Joseph Chollom granted conditional bail to the accused including presenting two sorties who have genuine Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), and a traditional ruler.