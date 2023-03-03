Court grants Atiku, Obi’s request to inspect election materials

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted leave to the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party…

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted leave to the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to inspect materials used for the February 25 presidential election.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh on Friday granted the request compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant access to the sensitive election materials now in its custody.

The panel also granted the request by Obi to bring the application outside or before the pre-hearing session.

Atiku’s lawyer, Adedamola Faloku, sought seven prayers from the tribunal.

The ex parte application by Obi’s counsel, Alex Ejesieme (SAN) has six principal reliefs.

The applications have INEC, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as respondents.

Both applications were predicated on Section 146 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, Paragraph 47 (1, 2 &3) of the First Schedule of the Electoral Act of 2022, as well as under the inherent jurisdiction of the Court as referenced by Section 6 (6) A & B of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Both Obi and Atiku have vowed to challenge the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, their All Progressives Congress (APC) rival.

On his part, Tinubu said he is prepared for the legal battle.