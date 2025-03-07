✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Court fixes May 8 for ruling on Yahaya Bello’s children fees

Yahaya Bello, ex-bKogi State governor
    By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 8 for ruling in the admissibility or otherwise of a judgment on the school fees paid by ex-Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, to the American International School, Abuja.

Justice Emeka Nwite on Friday adjourned the matter after listening to parties in the trial of Bello for alleged money laundering.
The judgement was delivered by an FCT High Court between Mr Ali Bello and the Incorporated Trustees of American International School, Abuja in suit number FCT/HC/CV/2574/2023 on the refund of the $845,852 paid in advance for his children’s admission in the school.
Bello’s counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN) sought to tender the judgement during the cross-examination of the EFCC’s third witness, Nicholas Ohehomon, from the American International School, Abuja (AISA).
However, the EFCC lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), who had earlier led the witness in evidence, vehemently objected to the tendering of the document saying that the prosecution had not yet closed its case.
He argued that the defendant could not tender documents at a time the prosecution was still proving its case.
Citing Section 232 of the Evidence Act, Pinheiro said the only kind of documents that can be tendered during cross examination are previous statements in writing of a witness for the purpose of contracting or challenging his current testimony.
Reacting, Daudu said the admissibility of documents, in criminal or civil cases, is governed strictly and exclusively by the principles of relevance to the proceedings at hand.
“Once it is adjudged relevant, it becomes automatically admissible. That is what is contained in Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Evidence Act,  2011,” he said.
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

SPONSOR AD
Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories