Court fixes March 6 for judgement on 4,449 police officers’ promotion

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed March 6, 2025, for judgement in a case filed against the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police by 4,449 police officers.

The officers instituted the case on the grounds that the IGP refused to decorate them with their new ranks, having been promoted and approved by the Police Service Commission pursuant to its Act.

The claimants’ counsel, Barr. Muka’ila Yahaya Mavo, argued that the powers of the Police Service Commission in respect of the promotion of police officers in Nigeria is sacrosanct as stated by the Supreme Court in the case of Nigeria Police Force & 2 Ors V. Police Service Commission & 10 Ors (2023) 95, Part 1 NSCQR.

Therefore, he said the IGP cannot take away that power except through legislation by amending the Constitution of Nigeria and the Police Service Commission Act.

He further argued that the IGP was appointed in accordance with the provisions of the law of the land and he is under an obligation to respect the law of the land.

According to him, the decision of the commission was in line with Section 6 [1] [a] of the Police Service Commission Act and Section 16 [3] [a] of the Police Act.

On his part, counsel to the Police Force, CSP Celestine U. Odo, argued that the issue of promotion of officers is at the discretion of the IGP.

After several hours of heated arguments between the claimants’ counsel and the counsel to the defendants, the presiding judge, Justice R. B. Haastrup, reserved judgement till next year.