✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Court dissolves 7-year-old marriage

    By .

A Grade 1 Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, has dissolved the seven-year-old marriage between Wasiu Shehu and his estranged wife, Barakat Oladejo, for lack of love.

The Judge, Musa Sabo, dissolved the marriage according to Islamic law, following Shehu’s prayer for confirmation of divorce on the said ground after divorcing Barakat through a text message.

Sabo ordered the respondent to vacate Shehu’s house.

SPONSOR AD

Earlier, the petitioner had told the court he got married to the respondent under Islamic law on March 18, 2017 and that the union was blessed with two children aged six and four.

He said that all efforts made by him and his family to reconcile him and his estranged wife had proved abortive, adding that he could no longer live with her. (NAN)

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories