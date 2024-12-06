Court dissolves 7-year-old marriage

A Grade 1 Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, has dissolved the seven-year-old marriage between Wasiu Shehu and his estranged wife, Barakat Oladejo, for lack of love.

The Judge, Musa Sabo, dissolved the marriage according to Islamic law, following Shehu’s prayer for confirmation of divorce on the said ground after divorcing Barakat through a text message.

Sabo ordered the respondent to vacate Shehu’s house.

SPONSOR AD

Earlier, the petitioner had told the court he got married to the respondent under Islamic law on March 18, 2017 and that the union was blessed with two children aged six and four.

He said that all efforts made by him and his family to reconcile him and his estranged wife had proved abortive, adding that he could no longer live with her. (NAN)