Court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu’s inauguration over ‘perjury’

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit seeking to stop the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

A group, the Concerned Nigerians, had filed the suit seeking the disqualification of Tinubu over alleging he lied on oath over his dual citizenship by possessing Nigerian and Guinean passports.

Justice James Omotosho on Friday ruled that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

The court also held that the applicants, being participants as only voters in the February 25 presidential election do not afford them the locus standi to bring the action.

Justice Omotosho awarded a cost of N10m in favour of Tinubu, N5m in favour of APC to be paid by the Concerned Nigerians and N1m also to the two parties by the lawyer to the applicants.

