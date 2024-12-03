Court dismisses forgery case against Ondo’s dep gov

The Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo State, on Monday, dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

Agboola Ajayi, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, had approached the court to challenge the qualification of Mr Olayide Adelami, the deputy governor-elect. Ajayi, the runner-up in the governorship election, alleged discrepancies in the names submitted by Adelami to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the poll.

Ajayi, through his counsel, M. Ndoka (SAN), argued that Adelami had used multiple conflicting names, including Adelami Owolabi Jackson and Olaide Owolabi Adelami. He sought the disqualification of Adelami and the APC from the ballot.

However, defence counsel, Remi Olatubora (SAN), countered that Adelami’s West African Examination Council (WAEC) result listed him as Adelami Owolabi Jackson, while his degree certificate from Ambrose Alli University used the name Adelami Olaide Owolabi.

In her judgment, Justice Toyin Adegoke dismissed the suit, ruling that the plaintiffs lacked locus standi to file the suit and that the case was barred by statute for being filed outside the 14-day limit required by the Electoral Act.

The judge also held that the issue involving certificate forgery and perjury is criminal, which required the calling of evidence from the authorities that issued the certificates in question.