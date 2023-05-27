Court dismisses Abure’s suspension as LP national chairman

Respite finally came the way of the embattled Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure, as an Edo High Court Friday dismissed the notice of suspension…

Delivering his judgement, Justice Emmanuel Okey Aihamoje, said the party’s ward executive in ward 3 lacked the power under the LP constitution, particularly articles 17 and 19 and the Electoral Act 2022 as amended to remove the national chairman of the party.

Justice Aihamoje held that the purported ward 3 executive, who suspended the national chairman of the party, acted outside the powers vested on it by the party’s constitution.

The judge, in suit number HUC/21/2023a, imposed an injunction against removing or suspending Abure as the national chairman until the national convention of the party was convened.

Responding to the judgement, counsel to LP, President Aigbokhan, described the judgement as a landmark decision that would stand the test of time.

He said any decision taken on the void notice of suspension failed effortlessly.