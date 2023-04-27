Court didn’t order fresh charges against FFK – Lawyer

A counsel to Femi Fani-Kayode, Mrs Patience Omoike-Mark, has clarified that the Federal High Court in Lagos did not order the Economic and Financial Crimes…

A counsel to Femi Fani-Kayode, Mrs Patience Omoike-Mark, has clarified that the Federal High Court in Lagos did not order the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) to file fresh charges against their client and others.

There have been reports that the court on April 20 ordered the EFCC to compile fresh charges over the alleged misappropriation and money laundering charged valued at N4.6 billion against Fani-Kayode alongside former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman; a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Yusuf Danjuma, and a company, Jointrust Dimensions Nigeria Ltd.

But in a statement on Thursday, Omoike-Mark said the contents of Justice Osiagor verdict FHC/L/251C/16, FRN vs Nenadi Esther Usman & 3 ORS. was victory for Fani-Kayode contrary to media reports.

She said, “The court was informed of the judgment of the Court of Appeal quashing the charge in the Federal High Court Lagos on the issue of lack of jurisdiction.

“And after counsel applied for their documents in the matter, the court, in abiding by the decision of the court of Appeal, ordered that documents belonging to parties be released them in the suit.

“What this implied is that all parties, including Chief Fani-Kayode, should have access to their documents.

“The court struck out the suit from its own docket since it no longer has jurisdiction to hear it.

“Contrary to media reports, these are the facts and this is what happened at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday. We wish to state the following in order to clarify the situation and let the Nigerian public know the truth.”