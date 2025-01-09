✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Court clears pastoralist charged with criminal offences

An  Upper Area Court, sitting in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, has discharged and aquitted  one Ahijo Sulaiman due to the prosecution’s lack of diligence.

Presiding  judge, Abubakar Kasim Aliyara,  while delivering judgement said the court observed  that the had suffered prolong  delays and adjournments as a result of failure by the prosecution to  produce sufficient evidence before the court.

The judge however declared the case  was struck out for want of diligent prosecution and discharged the defendant.

Sulaiman, a pastoralist,  was accused of criminal offences and was previously cleared after investigations by both the police and military found no evidence to support the allegations.

He was however taken to  court  by the police and the case was also struck out.

Expressing his relief and gratitude, Sulaiman commended the judiciary, describing it as “the last hope for the common man.”

He noted that the judgment would help restore his reputation and integrity in the eyes of the public.

Despite the ordeal, Sulaiman said he did not hold any  grudges against anyone or society but warned that he would not hesitate to pursue legal action if his name is ridiculed or his reputation defamed in the future again.

