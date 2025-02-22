Court bars PDP from electing zonal c’ttee members, nat’l ex-officio for North East

A Federal High Court in Abuja has barred the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from electing its zonal committee members, and national ex-officio for the North East on Saturday.

The election, which was slated for today was stopped following a suit no: FHC/ABJCS/298/2025.

The judge, Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu, gave the order in the suit filed by Dr Nicholas E. Msheliza and two others (as applicants) against the PDP, its national chairperson, national financial secretary, national organising secretary, national vice chairman, state chairman and national working committee (defendants).

Justice Egwuatu ordered that: “the Respondents to show cause why the application should not be granted.

“That in the interim, the respondents are not to do anything that will render the subject matter in this suit nugatory.

“That the parties are to maintain status quo ante bellum as of today 21st day of February 2025 pending when the respondents show cause.”

In a copy of the order duly signed by the registrar, Michael Akpiri, which was obtained by our correspondent on Friday, Counsel to the applicants, Lucky Agbonghese, asked for an order of interim injunction against the zonal working committee members and national ex-officio for the North East pending the determination for the motion.

They further asked the court to restrain the zonal working committee members and national ex-officio for the North East from holding elections on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

“Thirdly, an order to serve on the defendants/respondents the originating summons and the motion on notice, including all other notices in this suit, by serving at the National PDP Headquarters located at Wadata Plaza, Michael Okpara Way, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

“And finally, any such further order or orders which the honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of the matter.”

The matter was adjourned to February 25 for hearing.