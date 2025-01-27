Court arraigns lovers accused of attacking lecturer

A female student of Kano State Polytechnic and her lover arrested by the police over alleged assault on a lecturer have been arraigned before a Shari’a court in the state.

Khadija Hassan Charanchi had invited her boyfriend, Khalid Hussain aka Baffa, to the office of the lecturer, Aliyu Hamza Abdullahi, alleging that the lecturer was an obstacle to her academic aspirations.

The situation developed into a confrontation and the lover boy was said to have brought out a cutlass and attacked the lecturer.

Both accused appeared before the court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, belonging to thuggery group, trespass and attempted homicide.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and for lack of jurisdiction, the khadi ordered their remand and adjourned the case till February 27 for re-arraignment.