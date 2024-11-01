Court admits 114 #EndBadGovernance protesters to N10m bail each

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, admitted the 114 protesters who were arraigned over their involvement in the #EndBadGovernance protest to N10 million bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

Justuce Obiora Egwuatu admitted them to bail after hearing the defence lawyers’ application and the prosecution’s submission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two separate charges were brought before Justice Egwuatu.

In the first 10-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/503/2024, 76 defendants were listed while in the four-count charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/527/2024, 43 persons were listed as defendants, making a total of 119 defendants.

However, a total of 114 were later arraigned due to the ill-health of five of the children among the defendants.

NAN earlier reported that 4 out of the 76 defendants in the first charge collapsed in open court when the trial commenced.

The four of them were Usman Fatihu (21 years), Muhammed Yahaya (14 years), Muktar Ishak Alhassan (16 years) and Mustapha Ibrahim (18 years).

They are 68th, 74th, 75th, and 76th defendants respectively in the 10-count charge bordering on treason, among other offences.

The development made the trial judge, Obiora Egwuatu, to abruptly stand down the trial for about 40 minutes before the court reconvened.

In the second charge containing 43 defendants, one of them equally had health challenge.

Audu Garba, who was the prosecution lawyer, prayed the court to discharge five of the defendants who had health issues.

Garba said they would be re-arraigned once they recover following medical treatment.

Justice Egwuatu then struck out their names from the charges after application by the police lawyer.

After the charge was read to the first 72 defendants, they pleaded not guilty, allowing their legal team to apply for bail.

The prosecution stated that bail remained within the discretionary purview of the court, irrespective of relevant laws.

Delivering his ruling, the judge observed that some of the defendants were under 18 years old, and the defendants’ lawyers had promised not to interfere with the trial or destroy evidence.

He also observed that the prosecution did not contest the defendants’ application for bail.

Justice Egwuatu, who admitted them to N10 million bail each, directed them to provide two sureties each in the like sum, who must be a civil servant and a parent or sibling of the defendants.

He ordered the adults to be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre, while the minors would be remanded in the Borstal Home of the Correctional Service.

The judge then adjourned the matter until January 24, 2025, for commencement of trial.

In the second arraignment of the 42 protesters, they equally pleaded not guilty to the four counts read to them, and were granted N10 million bail each with two sureties in the like sum.

The judge who gave the same bail terms, adjourn the trial until Jan. 24, 2025.

In the 10-count charge, Nura Ibrahim (24 years old) and 75 others (ages ranging from 14 to 30) were accused of acting in concert with Andrew Martin Wynne, a Briton, to destabilise Nigeria.

They were alleged to have attacked and injured police officers and burned police stations, the High Court Complex, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) Complex in Kano.

They were also accused of burning the Kaduna Investment and Promotions Agency Office, and the NURTW Office.

NAN reports that the protest, which began on Aug. 1 to demand for good governance, ended on Aug. 10.

The Inspector-General (I-G) of Police had, earlier charged 11 of the protesters before Justice Emeka Nwite of a sister court on alleged treason, intent to destabilise Nigeria, conspiracy to commit felony and inciting mutiny, among others, which are punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code.

The protesters were arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Gombe over the 10-day protest which resulted in violence and killings in parts of the country. (NAN)