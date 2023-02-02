Court adjourns trial of Oyo parks’ chair

A magistrates’ court in Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned the trial of the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Parks Management System (PMS), Alhaji…

A magistrates’ court in Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned the trial of the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Parks Management System (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxilliary (61) to April 27.

Auxiliary was arraigned on November 17, 2022, over alleged destruction of billboards of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) worth N4.2m and charged with six counts bordering on conspiracy, unlawful damage and breach of public peace.

The prosecutor, ASP Sunday Fatola, said that the defendant and others at large allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

The police alleged that the defendant, on November 13, at Igboora, at about 7pm willfully and unlawfully damaged APC billboards bearing the pictures of the party’s presidential, governorship and House of Representatives candidates, valued at N1.2m.

The prosecution said that on November 13, at about 11am at Ido in the Omi-Adio Lamidi allegedly conspired with others to willfully and unlawfully damage APC billboards bearing the picture of Aderemi Oseni, the party’s House of Representatives candidate, worth N3m.

All the counsels in the matter agreed on the April 27 adjourned date.

The Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Oladiran, admitted the defendant to bail in the N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. (NAN)