Court adjourns ruling in Sowore’s bail application

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned ruling on a bail application filed by Omoyele Sowore in the alleged cybercrime offences until Thursday (today).

Justice Musa Liman adjourned the matter on Wednesday after Sowore’s counsel, Marshall Abubakar, and the prosecution lawyer, Uddy Jonathan, argued their case for and against the request.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police had, earlier, arraigned Sowore, former presidential candidate and activist, on an amended 16-count charge over comments he made on social media on the Inspector-General I-G) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The I-G had, in the amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/23/2025, named Sowore, the Convener of the #RevolutionNow Protest, as sole defendant.

In count three, the police alleged that Sowore, on Dec. 20, 2024, through his X handle, called Egbetokun, “the illegal IG of Nigeria Police Force.”

He was also alleged to have posted the picture of Egbetokun on his X handle with the caption: “Mediocrity, incompetence, corruption, a country run by characterless people cannot make progress.”

The police also alleged that Sowore, through his X handle, said, “IGP Kayode Egbetokun will destroy the Nigeria police if we don’t act now.”

Sowore, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts and the court stood down the matter for hearing of bail application filed by Abubakar.

After the court reconvened, Abubakar moved the bail application on self-recognition or on the most liberal terms pending trial.

According to Abubakar, bail is at the discretion of the court and prayed the court to exercise it in favour of Sowore.

He argued that the complainant had not shown any reason for denying the applicant bail.

He said the police had stated that it granted the applicant bail and conceded in its affidavit that Sowore was entitled to bail.

He said Sowore had undertaken to stand his trial and would not interfere with the witnesses of the prosecution.

Jonathan, who appeared for the I-G, opposed the request for bail.

The prosecution counsel, in a 25-paragraph counter affidavit, prayed the court to dismiss the bail application, adding that bail cannot be granted in a vacuum.

He said the applicant had not placed anything before the court to show that, he would be available for his trial.

He urged the court to refuse the application or grant the applicant bail on conditions that would make him appear in court for his trial.

After listening to submissions of counsel, the judge adjourned the matter until Thursday for ruling. (NAN)