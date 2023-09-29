Coups: Africa needs to rejig its democracy – Jonathan

A former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the current spate where civil governments are being overthrown across the African continent shows that democracy needs…

A former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the current spate where civil governments are being overthrown across the African continent shows that democracy needs to be rejigged and put in a proper direction.

Speaking during Democracy Dialogue 2023 organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation with the theme: “Breaking New Grounds in the Democracy Development Nexus in Africa”, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the former Nigerian leader expressed worry that in recent years democracy on the continent had witnessed serious crises, including the challenges of poverty and unemployment, which he noted had created trust deficit in the hearts of citizens.

He said leadership was supposed to work to ensure that democracy was translated to economic well-being, explaining that democracy should be able to encourage development.

He further said, “Recently, we have experienced jubilations heralding the overthrow of civilian administrations in Africa; people jubilating military overthrowing civil administrations. Such victory songs would not last long, but it shows that Africa needs to rejig its democracy.

“As leaders, we have the responsibility to ensure that democracy endures by adhering to the rules of law, respecting the rights of the people, strengthening public institutions, and ensuring that we implement policies that will impact positively on the lives of our people.”

The Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse, who was the royal father of the day, urged those who carry symbols of authority, be they crowns or constitutional seals, to always carry the interest of the people they governed along in their actions and policies.

He said why the black man was not respected across the world no matter his social and academic attainment was that the world had not yet found a black nation that was excellent.

Prof Patrick Lumumba delivered an address on the topic: “Making Democracy Work in Africa”, while other prominent African leaders, including Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of ECOWAS Commission, graced the event.

