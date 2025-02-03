Couple, sibling abducted in Kwara

Alhaji Moshood Owoyale, his wife and brother, Alhaja Abdulkareem, have been abducted from their home in Kwara State.

The three were forcefully whisked away from their residence at Owoyale Agbamu in Ajase ward II, Irepodun Local Government Area, to an unknown location by gunmen.

The incident, Daily Trust gathered, occurred around 9:00 pm on Saturday night.

Spokesperson of the state police command, SP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident on Sunday night.

She said the police alongside the vigilante/hunter groups have swung into action to track the perpetrators.

“We are collectively combing the forest to rescue the three victims unhurt and apprehend the criminals behind this act.

“Further developments on the outcome will be communicated as it progresses”, she said.