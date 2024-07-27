Couple, Pastor, others arrested for stealing baby in Lagos

Detectives of Oko-Oba Division of the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended five suspects, including a couple and a pastor, over their alleged involvement in…

Detectives of Oko-Oba Division of the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended five suspects, including a couple and a pastor, over their alleged involvement in a child trafficking operation in the state.

Their arrests followed a report from the mother of a two-month-old missing boy to the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade.

It was gathered that the mother of the missing child had reported that one Gloria Sunday absconded with her son to an unknown destination on July 11, 2024.

Following the report, the Commissioner of Police directed detectives from the division to investigate the matter.

The detectives swung into action and arrested Sunday.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to selling the baby for ₦500,000 to one Pastor Peter Udoh.

Hundeyin said Udoh was tracked to his base in Ikene Town, Ogun State, adding that during interrogation the pastor confessed to reselling the child for N1.4 million to one Loretta Nelson.

“Loretta was then apprehended in Festac Town, Lagos. She confessed to selling the baby for N2.4 million,” he said.

Hundeyin said further investigations led to the arrest of the final buyers of the baby, Mr. and Mrs. James Uwam, during the naming ceremony of the stolen child.

The PRO added that all the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.