Coup: UK calls for immediate release of President Bazoum

The United Kingdom has condemned the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by the military junta in Niger Republic, calling for his immediate release.

“We stand with ECOWAS in condemnation of the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and members of the government, as well as the unacceptable conditions under which they are being held, and call for their immediate release,” a statement by Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, a senior communications officer at the British High Commission, said on Wednesday.

Bazoum has been under house arrest since the takeover orchestrated by members of his presidential guard on July 26, 2023.

According to the statement, the UK recognises Nigeria’s diplomatic mediation efforts to peacefully restore democracy in Niger, through its membership of ECOWAS, and condemned the coup against Niger’s elected leadership.

The statement said the UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey MP, on Wednesday, met with Nigerian defence leaders and military chiefs to discuss the situation in Niger.

He also met with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, where he reiterated the UK’s support for ECOWAS’ ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure a peaceful return to democracy in Niger.

“The UK and Nigerian armed forces have a longstanding partnership through which we continue to tackle violent extremism and other security threats in West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

“The UK supports ECOWAS in calling for the peaceful restoration of constitutional order and democracy in Niger and we’ll work with both ECOWAS and our partners across West Africa to support them in that aim,” Heappey was quoted as saying.

Nigeria is a key partner in promoting regional security and countering violent extremism in West Africa, including the Lake Chad Basin.

The Nigerian Armed Forces are a leading contributor to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), showing the resolve of its constituent nations to deliver security in the region.

