Coup: My boys and I can restore democracy in Niger – Asari Dokubo

Former Militant leader and founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo has said that he has the manpower to defeat the military junta in Niger Republic.

Dokubo said his armed group could overrun Niger Republic if commissioned by the federal government.

In a viral video, Dokubo said he and his boys have the capacity to restore democracy in Niger.

He said, “If the government commissions me and my people to go to Niger Republic, we will go. We will defeat them and we will come back victorious. It is not a boast.

“If Benin Republic likes, let them go and bring anybody, they are human beings like us. We will go there, defeat them and restore democratic order.”

Negotiations and reconciliation efforts are still ongoing between the Niger junta and African leaders.

On Wednesday, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano, met with the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) met the military leadership after the junta had aborted meetings with representatives of African Union (AU), Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and a top US diplomat.

Sources told Daily Trust that Sanusi went there to open the door for negotiation with the junta, after which he went to the Villa in Abuja to brief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

