Coup attempt in Congo false – Minister

Rumors of a coup attempt against the government of Congo Brazzaville under President Denis Sassou Nguesso have been refuted by the authorities.

On Sunday, there were unconfirmed reports that a coup took place in the Central African country while the president was outside of the country.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso is said to be in New York, United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Thierry Moungalla, the nation’s Minister of Communication and Media, hastily refuted it on his X (Twitter) profile.

“URGENT – Fanciful information suggests serious events that are underway in Brazzaville. The Government denies this fake news. We reassure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to calmly go about their activities,” the minister tweeted.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso, a former military officer, has been in office since 1997.

There have been seven coups across Africa since August 202o, the latest which happened in Gabon earlier in the month.

Niger, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Guinea, Mali are all under military rule.

On Saturday, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger signed a security pact promising to come to the aid of one another in case of any rebellion or external aggression.

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) had given the Niger junta an ultimatum to reinstate the democratic elected leader or face sanction, including possible military intervention, but the regime called the bluff of the regional bloc.

