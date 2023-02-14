Coup allegation: DSS continues Fani-Kayode’s grilling today

The Department of State Services will today continue to grill a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his allegation of coup plot, Daily Trust…

The DSS had, for five hours yesterday, grilled Fani-Kayode, who is the Director of Special Projects and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

He was invited to the headquarters of the DSS to answer questions on the allegations he made about some army generals conniving with some presidential candidates to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed that Fani-Kayode was quizzed, but he did not give further details.

However, a top official of the service told Daily Trust that there were many more questions Fani-Kayode needed to answer on the allegations.

The source said: “The Service had on several occasions warned politicians to guide and guard their utterances. Allegation like the one made by Mr Fani-Kayode is capable of jeopardising the national security, hence we can’t allow such statement to go unchecked.”