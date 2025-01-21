Count us out of negotiations with bandits – Katsina govt

The Katsina State Government has denied participating in any peace negotiations with bandits, following reports of an alleged peace deal involving bandit kingpins in the Batsari Local Government Area.

Dr Bala Salisu, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, clarified in a telephone interview with Daily Trust that the government remains firm in its position against negotiating with bandits.

However, he reiterated the government’s willingness to accept any bandits who voluntarily surrender and renounce violence.

SPONSOR AD

“We were not part of any peace deal, and the government’s position has always been that anyone who renounces violence and surrenders their weapons would be considered. But the government would not go asking to negotiate with any bandit,” Dr Salisu said.

Your rhetoric encouraging ethnic violence, Onoh tells Omokri

‘Nigeria destroys lives’, Kemi Badenoch fires fresh shot

Reports indicate that a peace meeting involving military leadership, DSS representatives, traditional authorities, and residents took place on Sunday in Kofa village, west of Batsari town.

A resident, who claimed to have attended the negotiation, said, “The bandits demanded safe access to our communities and pledged to stop their attacks. They surrendered weapons and released captives, claiming this was the beginning of a comprehensive peace process.”

Notorious bandit leaders, including Lamu Saudo, Abdulhamid Dan Da, Umar Black, and Abu Radda, reportedly surrendered their weapons and freed kidnapped victims during the meeting.

Military sources confirmed that the surrender followed sustained military operations that left the bandits with no choice but to seek peace.

Lt. Lawal, the Public Relations Officer of the 17 Brigade Army, corroborated this development, attributing it to the relentless pressure applied by security forces.