Count me out of coalition for power grabbing — Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, has rejected efforts by some opposition leaders to form a coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi made this statement on the sidelines of a two-day national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, themed; “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity,” held on Monday in Abuja.

Obi said past coalition efforts in the country had been reduced to power grabs and that he would not participate in such initiatives. “I am not interested in coalition for power grabbing. I wonder why political leaders would abandon the country to collapse in desperation to grab political power,” he said.

When asked to comment on the proposed coalition of political forces ahead of the 2027 elections, Obi reiterated, “For me, what is important is the country’s future. We abandoned the country, and all we talk about now is power grabbing.”

He emphasised that his focus was on the welfare of Nigeria’s citizens, including security and education, rather than political power struggles. “I am not interested in any coalition to take power. It is about discussing Nigeria, securing Nigeria, and prioritising the common people and their education. That is the most important thing in Nigeria right now.”

The former governor of Anambra State also expressed concern that democracy has completely collapsed in the country, pointing to its impact on daily life and the future of Nigerian children. “We have seen that whatever happens in democracy affects the citizens. It affects their daily living and the future of their children. So, we must all now get involved to make it work, because we know that it’s not working in Nigeria,” he said.