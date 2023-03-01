Council tasks foreign-trained nurses on professional ethics

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has enjoined newly inducted graduates of nursing science from foreign universities to embrace competence and shun unethical practices.…

The registrar of the council, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, gave the advice during the council’s 9th induction ceremony for 188 foreign-trained nurses in Abuja.

He said, “Wherever you chose to practice your career as a nurse, endeavour to be a good ambassador of the profession, demonstrate humility, discipline and respect in your relationship with other members of the health team.

“Let kindness and compassion be your watchwords to those entrusted into your care. Practice in accordance with the ethics of the profession as well as uphold the fundamental responsibilities of a professional nurse. Always consider and put the interest of patients first as top most priority anywhere you find yourself as a professional nurse.”

The Director of Nursing Services of the Federal Ministry of Health, who was represented by Sani Kudirat, said the efforts of the council would help address the shortage of nurses and midwives in the country.

She enjoined the inductees to keep themselves abreast of new technologies and procedures for the benefit of patients.

The Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr Tosan Erhabor, who was represented by Dr Emeka Ofedime, commended the training institutions and the council for their efforts towards ensuring qualified nurses in the country.

He said nursing is one of the most sought professions in the health sector, adding that the inductees should continue to seek continuous professional development and eschew unethical practices.