✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Council polls: APC more focused to win in FCT- Minister

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud
    By Hussein Yahaya

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the nation’s capital is more focused and determined to win the six area councils in the forthcoming area council elections and the general elections.

The minister, who spoke at a recent crucial stakeholders’ meeting of the APC in Federal Capital Territory, also stressed that members have identified the problems of the party and were ready to confront the challenges head-on.

She reiterated that the selfish interest of some identified individuals should not override the collective interest of the party.

SPONSOR AD

According to her, “I can see that APC in FCT is taking shape and becoming more focused on the way forward.’’

The minister affirmed that the creation of Youth and Women Secretariat by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a deliberate and strategic attempt to carry the youth and women along in the FCT.

 

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories