Council polls: APC more focused to win in FCT- Minister

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the nation’s capital is more focused and determined to win the six area councils in the forthcoming area council elections and the general elections.
The minister, who spoke at a recent crucial stakeholders’ meeting of the APC in Federal Capital Territory, also stressed that members have identified the problems of the party and were ready to confront the challenges head-on.
She reiterated that the selfish interest of some identified individuals should not override the collective interest of the party.
According to her, “I can see that APC in FCT is taking shape and becoming more focused on the way forward.’’
The minister affirmed that the creation of Youth and Women Secretariat by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a deliberate and strategic attempt to carry the youth and women along in the FCT.
