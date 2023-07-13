Council chair warns against illegal tickets in Karu bus-stops

The Chairman of Karu LGA in Nasarawa State, James Thomas, has warned against illegal tickets in major bus stops in Karu. The chairman made this…

The Chairman of Karu LGA in Nasarawa State, James Thomas, has warned against illegal tickets in major bus stops in Karu.

The chairman made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

He explained that the only ticket to be recognised was that issued by the local and state governments.

According to him, some individuals print all manner of receipts without the consent of the government in the name of union and go as far as enforcing or bullying riders to patronise them.

“Any commercial tricyclist or motorcyclist indulged in buying these illegal tickets does that at his own risk and anyone selling these illegal tickets in the name of union will be dealt with. (NAN)

