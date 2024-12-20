Coscharis Motors, Abro deepen partnership

Coscharis Motors Plc has showcased its locally produced range of Abro automotive products at the just concluded Abuja Motor Fair.

The event highlighted Coscharis Motors’ commitment to quality, innovation, and the development of local content in Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Speaking during the presentation, Dr. Uzor Obuzor, Head of Auto Care/Consumer Products Division, Coscharis Motors Plc, emphasised the significance of the Abro brand in the Nigerian market.

SPONSOR AD

“Abro has grown to become a household name in the Nigerian automotive lubricants market due to its superior quality products,” Obuzor remarked.

He also announced that the strong partnership between Coscharis Motors and Abro Industries, coupled with the increasing acceptance of the Abro brand among Nigerians, has facilitated local production.

“Based on the confidence reposed in Coscharis and the ever-growing Abro products consumer base in Nigeria, Abro has consented to producing some of its products locally, leading to the production of some products, including the Motor Oil, in Nigeria. We are excited to assure our customers that the quality of these locally made products matches Abro products anywhere in the world,” Obuzor stated.

The Director General of the Nigerian Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Joseph Osanipin, lauded the local production initiative, calling it a pivotal step for the industry. “I am delighted that some Abro automobile lubricants are now produced locally. The NADDC is committed to supporting initiatives like this to enhance local capacity and increase local content in the automotive industry,” Osanipin said.

At the Motor Fair, Coscharis Motors showcased an extensive range of Abro products, including motor oil, oil treatment, automatic transmission fluid (ATF), body fillers, masking tapes, air fresheners, spray paints, and dashboard polish.