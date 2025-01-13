Corruption: Police commission sacks 2 officers, demotes 6

The Police Service Commission, on Monday, approved the dismissal of two police officers on the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police over offences that bother on corruption.

The officers, who will also be prosecuted, according to the PSC authorities, were sacked for committing other offence highlighted as “misconduct, dishonesty, sabotage and acts unbecoming of public officers.”

Hashimu Argungu, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, disclosed this at the commission’s corporate headquarters at Jabi, Abuja, during concluding stages of the 2nd plenary.

Aalthough Argungu did not disclosed the names of the affected officers, he said the commission also approved the reduction in ranks of six other officers on related offences.

He said the officers include two Superintendents of Police who had their rank reduced to the Deputy Superintendents, one Deputy Superintendent reduced to the rank of Assistant Superintendent and three Assistant Superintendents now Inspectors.

Daily Trust reports that the decisions had since been conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by Secretary to the Commission, Onyemuche Nnamani.

Argungu said the commission would ensure that Nigeria’s police officers must be disciplined to effectively carry out their constitutional responsibility of enforcing the law and protecting lives and property.