Corruption, injustice responsible for Nigeria’s woes – UNILAG VC

Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Folasade Ogunsola, has identified corruption, injustice and lack of love as some of factors that have plunged Nigeria into conflicts, insecurity and other challenges.

Ogunsola spoke in Lagos while delivering a paper titled “Christians and the struggle for Peace and Justice in Nigeria”, peace award and investiture organised by the Apostles of Peace Society International (AOPI).

The body conferred peace awards on former Governor of 0sun State, Bisi Akande; Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Blue Star Group, Obi Okafor, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aero Contractors Ltd, Captain Ado Sanusi.

In her lecture, the VC while quoting statistics disclosed that Nigeria remains one of the top countries with high rate conflicts.

She identified greed, individualism, intolerance, envy, selfishness, inequality, lack of love as some of the root causes.

The VC added that the factors are being fueled by corruption, favouritism, nepotism among others.

Ogunsola, urged the religious community to embrace peace and harmony, emphasising that there can’t be improvement and development in the country if everyone is not at peace.

She said peace is not only described as the absence of crisis but also a dedication and commitment to justice.

“Justice therefore addresses the root cause and creates a foundation for enduring peace. It allows for legitimacy and trust – A just society engenders trust and cooperation among its members. Justice is a moral imperative and if not present, peace may be seen as a façade and hence not sustainable,” she said.

In his welcome address, AOPI National President, Paul Duro Ajisafe, said the awardees were honoured for their contributions to peace-making and unwavering commitments to the development of the country over the years.

He said that the essence of the lecture and the investiture, with the theme, “Peace in Nigeria”, was to renew individuals’ commitment to peace and chart a course for the future.