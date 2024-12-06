Corruption has brought Nigeria to its knees – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said corruption has severely crippled Nigeria’s economic and social development.

The commission called on Nigerians to summon the courage needed to expose corrupt practices and fight the scourge.

ICPC’s Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Mrs Ekere Usiere, stated this on Thursday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State to mark the Anti-Corruption Day organised by the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

She emphasised the urgent need for the citizens to combat corruption, warning that failure to act decisively could have dire consequences for the nation’s future.

“There is no gainsaying that the scourge of corruption has brought Nigeria to its knees, from economic underdevelopment to socio-political decadence. If we don’t kill corruption, corruption will definitely kill Nigeria,” Usiere said.

She highlighted the importance of whistleblowing as a critical tool in the fight against corruption, urging Nigerians to overcome fear and adopt a courageous mindset to expose malpractices.

“Citizens need to overcome cultural, psychological, and systemic challenges to blow the whistle against corruption. If you see something, you must say something. If you hear something, you must say something,” she added.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omotsola Ogbe reiterated his commitment to preventing corruption within the institution and highlighted the importance of raising awareness about its adverse effects, particularly among the youth.

Ogbe remarked, “Today, we are marking and celebrating International Anti-Corruption Day, focusing on raising the consciousness of our youth about the ills of corruption and its impact on socio-economic development. This is to send a strong message for extra vigilance in combating this menace.”