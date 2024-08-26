Corruption fueling high food prices, insecurity in Nigeria – FOMWAN

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has decried the persistent rise in food prices and services in the country, blaming it on…

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has decried the persistent rise in food prices and services in the country, blaming it on corruption.

The group noted that the situation, which has sparked growing discontent and led to widespread hunger among the citizens, has worsened the poverty level of the country, with many families finding it difficult to feed.

In a communique issued at the end of its 39th annual national conference held in Akure, Ondo State, FOMWAN said it was concerned about the high cost of foods, services, and goods in the nation as women carry the bulk of the problems.

According to the copy of their communique jointly signed by the National Amirah, Rafiah Sani, and the National Public Relations Officer, Maimuna Momodu, on Sunday, the group blamed the situation on the people’s deviation from the teachings of Allah and corruption in the country.

FOMWAN also expressed its concerns over the rising spate of insecurity in the country, stressing that the challenges are enormous even though it should have been everybody’s responsibility.

“These challenges are as a result of our deviation from Allah’s injunction that when the community engages in corruption, Allah has promised that it would be visited with famine and insecurity,” it read in part.

While lamenting the gap in the political patronage and other opportunities for women groups, FOMWAN recommended some measures that could assist women in self-sustaining activities, which can facilitate the family economic well-being.

“FOMWAN urges women to key into female political education and participation to increase female access to development, funding for investment and other facilities for their families’ economic well-being.

“FOMWAN, to further collaborate closely with local, state, and federal government institutions and other non-governmental organisations to facilitate active participation in agriculture and employment opportunities for women and girls.

“FOMWAN should intensify its collaborations with relevant organisations to establish safe space for women and girls.

“FOMWAN should ensure effective participation of women and girls in government interventions to help alleviate their worrisome poverty situation,” the communique further read.

The group, however, charged the government to enforce the law on criminals so women have a safe environment to carry out their activities, which impact their wellbeing.

Daily Trust reports that the just concluded conference, which had the theme ‘Women and the Challenges of Insecurity’, and was attended by 2000 delegates from 29 states, including the FCT, Abuja.