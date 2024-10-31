Corruption: EFCC goes after top bank executives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says there is no reason to overlook any financial malfeasance that must have been committed by the top executives of the commercial banks in the country.

It, however, disclosed that quite a number of top bank executives in the country are presently under the radar of the commission, adding that some of them are currently being prosecuted while any of them found guilty would go to jail at the end.

The Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, who disclosed this at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja during a press briefing, about five bank executives had served various jail terms at the custodial centres in the country.

Olukoyede, who was represented at the briefing by the Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajaren, while reeling out his achievements in the last one year, maintained that the anti-graft would not give breathing space to those who are hell-bent in sabotaging the economy of the country.

“It’s just for us to look back and realise that EFCC has never shifted focus from any sector. Between 2009 and 2011, at least five bank executives were investigated and served their jail terms. There are still some that are under investigations.

“They are not politicians. Bank MDs are not immune to investigations or prosecution by the EFCC. We cannot mention names until those things are concluded,” the anti-graft czar told journalists while fielding questions after the briefing.

Reeling out the success of the commission in one year, Olukoyede said a total of ₦248bn has been recovered, adding that no fewer than four former governors and three former ministers have been prosecuted under his administration.

He said, “Under one year as EFCC Chairman, beginning from October 18, 2023 to October 18, 2024, the Commission has charged four former governors, namely: Yahaya Adoza Bello (Kogi), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Willie Obiano (Anambra) and Darius Dickson Ishaku, (Taraba) to court for alleged corruption.

“Two former ministers of power have been arrested and facing prosecution by the Commission. They are Saleh Mamman and Olu Agunloye. A third is former minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.”

He also noted that in the past one year, the EFCC secured 3455 convictions across all categories of financial crimes and corruption, adding that more than 35 convicted for Naira abuse.

“Also in the one year of Olukoyede’s leadership, the EFCC recorded $105,423,190.39; £ 53,133.64; €172,547.10; T1,300.00; CAD $ 3,400.00; ¥74,859:00 (Seventy-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty-Nine Chinese Yuan); AUS $ 740:00; 170:00 UAE DIRHAM; 73,000:00 KOREAN WON; CFA 7,821,375:00 to R 50:00,” he added.