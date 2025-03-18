Corruption-driven insecurity discouraging foreign investors, tourists –EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says insecurity driven by corruption in Nigeria has discouraged investors and tourists from entering Nigeria.

It also lamented that the cases of former governors, James Ibori, Joshua Dariye, and the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha on corruption-related offences really damaged reputation of Nigeria internationally.

The Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, stated this at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Abuja, when he delivered a keynote speech.

Olukoyede, who spoke through the Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, appealed to Nigerian missions abroad to join hands with the EFCC to tackle corruption and enhance the nation’s image on the global arena.

The EFCC boss also listed high-profile fraud cases involving individuals like Emmanuel Nwude, Ramon Abbas (Hushpuppi), and Ismaila Mustapha (Mompha) as some of the cases that further battered Nigeria’s image.

“Additionally, corruption-driven insecurity within Nigeria discourages foreign investment and tourism, while making Nigerians targets of suspicion and persecution at international borders and in other countries,” the EFCC boss said.

The anti-graft czar recounted how Nigeria’s reputation had been tarnished by corruption-related scandals, both locally and internationally.

He referenced the infamous 2016 Anti-Corruption Summit in London where the then British Prime Minister, David Cameron referred to Nigeria as “fantastically corrupt”.

According to Olukoyede, such public statements, while undiplomatic, accurately reflect global perceptions of Nigeria, adding that corrupt activities perpetrated by both Nigerian officials and private citizens have continued to harm the country’s image abroad.

He lamented that Nigerian Missions abroad are not immune to corruption, citing allegations of unauthorized fees charged for services and poor accountability in the utilization of funds allocated to the Missions.

The EFCC chairman noted that such practices further damage Nigeria’s reputation and complicate the work of diplomats.

While acknowledging the efforts of Nigerian Missions in representing the country’s interests, he stressed that corruption remained a major impediment to their ability to project a positive image.

Speaking further Olukoyede listed enforcement actions, collaboration with international law enforcement agencies, recovery of stolen assets, extradition of fraud suspects, and providing advisory services to foreign investors as some of the actions being taken against the frauds.

He noted that these efforts demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to combating corruption and promoting adherence to the rule of law.

The EFCC chairman urged Nigerian Missions to complement the EFCC’s efforts by providing intelligence on corrupt Nigerians abroad, facilitating connections with foreign law enforcement agencies, assisting in asset recovery, and participating in international agreements aimed at combating illicit financial flows.

He also encouraged Nigerian Missions to engage in cultural diplomacy by promoting positive achievements of Nigerians globally and supporting exchange visits that allow foreigners to experience the country first hand.

Olukoyede emphasized the importance of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He explained that the new law criminalized the operation of numbered accounts, required financial institutions to identify beneficial owners of accounts, and prohibited public officers from operating foreign accounts.

He urged the diplomats to familiarize themselves with the legislation and assist law enforcement agencies in ensuring compliance by Nigerians in the diaspora.

The EFCC boss appealed to all Nigerian diplomats to allow the ethics of their profession and love of country to guide their actions, emphasizing that their contributions are essential to erasing corruption from Nigeria’s political landscape and restoring the nation’s standing to the global community.