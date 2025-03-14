Corruption: Catholic Bishops ask Tinubu, Govs to halt sponsorship of pilgrimage

The Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governors to hands off sponsorship of holy pilgrimages.
The Bishops, who were at the Presidential Villa on Friday to see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declared that pilgrims boards have been overtaken by corruption and no longer serve the purpose for which there were established.
The Archbishop of Owerri and the CBCN President, Most Reverend Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, who led the delegation of 20 Bishops from across the country, said they were at the State House to congratulate the President on his victory.
He also said the current structure of Pilgrims Board across the country neither served their adherents nor the broader interest of the nation.
The religious body therefore said government should hands-off sponsorship to curtail waste and corruption.
“The government should allow religious groups to take full responsibility for organising pilgrimages. In their current structure, the national and state pilgrims’ boards serve neither their adherents nor the broader interest of the nation.
” You’re undoubtedly aware of the instances of corruption that have led to the removal of some board executives to ensure greater efficiency and accountability.
“We would propose that public funds be redirected towards pressing national needs,” the CBCN President said.
On the request to return mission schools that governments have taken over, President Tinubu said schools are subnational entities, not owned by the Federal Government.
“I’ve been a good example as the governor of Lagos state. I returned all the mission schools”.
President Tinubu commended the Catholic body’s commitment to education and healthcare.
He added that he set up NELFUND to ensure that no student dropped out of school due to a lack of funds for tuition fees. He promised to look at ways to help students of private institutions that NELFUND does not cover.
