Corpses recovered as Military clears IPOB enclaves

Troops of Nigerian Army have uncovered fresh enclaves of members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the South East region of Nigeria.

The troops, while on clearance operations as ordered by the military high command, also discovered both fresh and dried corpses of some human beings in the enclaves of the terrorists.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, who disclosed this to journalists at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, at a media briefing said some of the terrorists’ safe haven were discovered in Aku Forest in Okigwe LGA of Imo State.

Buba, a Major-General in the Nigerian Army, said the clearance operations embarked upon by the military was targeted towards ensuring that peace returns completely to the South East while the terrorists are completely dismantled.

“Troops found unspeakable and unprintable activities going on in the camps. These extremists are cannibals feasting on fellow humans and slaughtering them for their devilish acts,” the senior military officer lamented.

According to him, strategic military operations across the country which are aimed at curtailing the activities of oil thieves, violent extremist groups fomenting insecurity are currently ongoing in all the six geo-political zones of the country.

He said it is clear that some of the safe havens from which these insurgents and terrorists operate from often extend across the borders with other countries, thereby making it a regional issue.

“Nevertheless, the objective of ongoing operations is to ensure these safe havens are completely destroyed within the shores of the country,” Buba added when showing video of the operation to journalists.

He also revealed how troops discovered and destroyed 53 illegal refining sites, 54 dugout pits, 66 boats, 138 storage tanks and apprehended 11 suspected oil thefts and recovered over 983,350 litres of stolen crude oil in Niger Delta area.

The DDMO noted that troops also discovered and destroyed 66 oats, 138 storage tanks, 253 cooking ovens. 2 pumping machines, 8 speedboat, 17 hoses, 18 drums, 2 cylinders and 144,980 litres Of AGO and 71,650 litres of DPK, adding that troops denied oil theft the sum N968,160,050.00 only.

