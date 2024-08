The corpse of a newly born baby has been found on the banks of the River Gurara in Daku village in Gwagwalada Area Council of…

A resident, Samson Zacharia, said some farmers who were returning from the farm on Friday around 5pm discovered the corpse covered with clothes.

He said the corpse was buried on the river bank after the case was reported to security agents.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to comment on the incident.