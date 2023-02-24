✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Corpse of missing Benue Vasity student found in shallow grave

A 300-level female undergraduate at the Benue State University (BSU) who earlier went missing has been found dead.
The deceased, Erekaa Dooshima Naomi, was reportedly missing for three days, before her body was discovered on Wednesday at a vicinity opposite the school.
Eyewitnessesalleged that the late student’s phone, ID card, and blood-stained clothes were first recovered on Tuesday around the area where the body was later found in a shallow grave the following day outside the institution’s campus, opposite the College of Health Sciences.
But, Prof. Emmanuel Ortor, Dean, Students Affairs in BSU, told our correspondent on the telephone that he was yet to receive any detail about the incident.
Police spokesperson in the state, SP. Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.
“Incident confirmed, corpse recovered and deposited for autopsy,” Anene said.

